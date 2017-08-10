Kylie Jenner Flaunts Beach Body In Nude Bikini As Her Company Soars And Reality Show Flops

Kylie Jenner attempted to break the Internet with some stunning bikini photos that she posted on Instagram Wednesday.

The reality television star wore a nude Minimale Animale swimsuit that struggled to cover her properly.

With the sexy images, the young woman, who turned 20 on Thursday, had a few goals in mind.

The first of them was to put an end to the pregnancy rumors that surfaced earlier in the week.

OK! Magazine had reported that she was 4 months pregnant with 25-year-old rapper Travis Scott’s baby.

The entire story was based on the fact that she recently refused to drink at a party.

It might have been thin, but the piece still went viral.

A source told the publication: “Kylie kept to herself with the excuse that she was focused on her new makeup line. But we all think she is staying out of the spotlight until she is ready to share her news. She is been keeping [a] low-key for months now, and everyone thinks she is pregnant.”

day at Mommy's 💛 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

The second reason for posting the sizzling pics was to highlight the fact that Kylie’s beauty company, Kylie Cosmetics, managed to push retail sales up to $420 million in just 18 months.

Momager Kris Jenner is the one who broke this important piece of information via a profile in Women’s Wear Daily.

Kris shared some real numbers with journalists from the outlet.

In the interview portion of the piece, Kylie explained what she is eyeing for the future of her business.

She stated: “I do want stores, my own store…I think it is time people walk into a store and see Kylie Cosmetics.”

The star of Life of Kylie is very ambitious as she tries to define herself and find her place in a family filled with strong and successful women.

No one can deny that she seems to be on the right path although it is not always easy.

The first episode of her Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff did not do as well as expected.

☀️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

An insider revealed: “She was really hoping that this was going to be her big break and that it would land her a huge future in reality TV. She was hoping for spinoffs as well!”

At least, her company may turn her into a billionaire someday.