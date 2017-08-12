FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kylie jenner bethenny frankel kourtney kardashian Heidi Montag Derick Dillard luann de lesseps Caitriona Balfe sidney barney savannah chrisley brielle biermann billy eichner david letterman Rachel Lindsay javi marroquin honey boo boo bella hadid john goodman David Hasselhoff corinne olympios bella thorne christina el moussa shannon beador khloe kardashian
Home » TV Shows

Kylie Jenner Feels Personally Attacked After Her Fans Say That Her Show Is Boring

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/12/2017
0
716 Views
0


Kylie Jenner Feels Personally Attacked After Her Fans Say That Her Show Is BoringSource: bet.com

The verdict is in, and the viewers think that the show Life of Kylie is kind of boring. Check out the details on Kylie Jenner’s reaction to the criticism.

Even if there is only one episode of the show that aired so far, the reception hasn’t been glowing.

 

squad

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

It received lower ratings than everyone expected and the fans on Twitter have called the show boring.

As a result, the show’s creators are rushing to find ideas to make the future episodes more exciting, according to a report from The Sun.

The media mogul, Kylie Jenner, has also noticed the backlash from her fans and she is not handling very well the negativity.

All the hate has made her cry a lot according to her close ones.

‘Kylie is trying to keep her head up and think positively but it’s not easy, the pressure she’s feeling over this show is intense,’ a Kardashian source confessed recently.

‘She’s put herself out there, so the criticism hits extremely hard. It’s the first time she’s ever been this vulnerable, so when people say they don’t like the show, she feels like they are saying they don’t like the real her; she feels personally attacked,’ the insider continued.

 

🖤

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

‘There have been some things said and written that have made her cry, things don’t just roll off her back the way people assume.’

Considering the sheer amount of time she’s spent in front of the camera, that is surprising!

‘I check the comments like right after I post,’ she says in the show’s pilot, referring to her Instagram selfies.

Advertisement

‘If they’re like ‘What the f*ck is this, Kylie?’ Delete that sh*t! Super fast and reevaluate my decision.’ It looks like she internalizes all the negativity and she is not very secure of herself.

Post Views: 716

Read more about kylie jenner the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
Kylie Jenner Says She’s Never Had A Drink Before – She Can’t Wait To Turn 21
08/11/2017
Khloe Gives Tristan Engagement Ultimatum – Being The Only Kardashian Without Kids Makes Her Feel Like ‘The Odd One Out!’
08/11/2017
Travis Scott Joins Kylie Jenner And Family For Low-Key Birthday Celebration At The Movies
08/11/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *