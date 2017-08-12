Kylie Jenner Feels Personally Attacked After Her Fans Say That Her Show Is Boring

The verdict is in, and the viewers think that the show Life of Kylie is kind of boring. Check out the details on Kylie Jenner’s reaction to the criticism.

Even if there is only one episode of the show that aired so far, the reception hasn’t been glowing.

squad A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 11, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

It received lower ratings than everyone expected and the fans on Twitter have called the show boring.

As a result, the show’s creators are rushing to find ideas to make the future episodes more exciting, according to a report from The Sun.

The media mogul, Kylie Jenner, has also noticed the backlash from her fans and she is not handling very well the negativity.

All the hate has made her cry a lot according to her close ones.

‘Kylie is trying to keep her head up and think positively but it’s not easy, the pressure she’s feeling over this show is intense,’ a Kardashian source confessed recently.

‘She’s put herself out there, so the criticism hits extremely hard. It’s the first time she’s ever been this vulnerable, so when people say they don’t like the show, she feels like they are saying they don’t like the real her; she feels personally attacked,’ the insider continued.

🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 11, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

‘There have been some things said and written that have made her cry, things don’t just roll off her back the way people assume.’

Considering the sheer amount of time she’s spent in front of the camera, that is surprising!

‘I check the comments like right after I post,’ she says in the show’s pilot, referring to her Instagram selfies.

Advertisement

‘If they’re like ‘What the f*ck is this, Kylie?’ Delete that sh*t! Super fast and reevaluate my decision.’ It looks like she internalizes all the negativity and she is not very secure of herself.