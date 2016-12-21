Kylie Jenner Faces New Plastic Surgery Rumors After Sharing Pics

These days it is hard to keep up with all the pictures and videos that Kylie Jenner has been posting. Most of them look identical anyway. Miss Jenner is always in a skimpy outfit where she shows off her surgically-enhanced figure. If she is not using her hotness to please her almost 9 million Instagram followers, Jenner is sharing sexy poses with her on-and-off boyfriend, Micheal Ray Stevenson, also known as Tyga. However, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star shared a series of snapshots today that could not be ignored.

Advertisement

In two pictures, Miss Jenner with a full face of makeup is standing in front of her new Hollywood mansion and is wearing a tight purple leopard print turtleneck sweater. It was impossible to miss the obvious; the reality television personality has a larger chest.

The teen later posted a selfie where she is sporting a khaki green crop top and matching panties that showed off her flat stomach. The lip kit creator once more had people flooding her with questions about her ample assets.

A commenter wondered when would the socialite come clean and confess to having a boob job. Another asked, why did the young designer decide to morph into her older sister, Kim Kardashian?

The model was also mocked by her fans who asked silly questions like, when did they grow Kylie? Did Santa bring you those? Are you competing with Blac Chyna?

The majority of Jenner’s supporters agreed that they are too big and she needs to stop having plastic surgery. One said: “So how much did the boob job cost?… They get bigger by the minute!… Boob job so on fleeck… Nice implants… wtf are these boobs… ”

Another added: “Did you get breast implants? Looks like it… Your boobs look so big in this pic!… Absolutely no respect for your body… go back and see how pretty u looked 3 yrs back!!! Dislike!… ”

In the past, Jenner was asked why did her lips and nose change so much over the years – she said makeup. When she was asked about her growing derriere – she blamed it on hormones. As for her burgeoning boobs, she has an answer for that too – Victoria’s Secrets. She said: “I don’t share this with a lot of people, but everyone thinks I’ve gotten breast augmentation recently, but I haven’t. I just use the Bombshell by Victoria’s Secret [bra]. It’s life-changing. I’ve gotten all my sisters on it and all my friends.”

Advertisement

This family has a special relationship with plastic surgery.