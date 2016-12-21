Kylie Jenner Faces New Plastic Surgery Rumors After Sharing Pics

These days it is hard to keep up with all the pictures and videos that Kylie Jenner has been posting. Most of them look identical anyway. Miss Jenner is always in a skimpy outfit where she shows off her surgically-enhanced figure. If she is not using her hotness to please her almost 9 million Instagram followers, Jenner is sharing sexy poses with her on-and-off boyfriend, Micheal Ray Stevenson, also known as Tyga. However, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star shared a series of snapshots today that could not be ignored.
In two pictures, Miss Jenner with a full face of makeup is standing in front of her new Hollywood mansion and is wearing a tight purple leopard print turtleneck sweater. It was impossible to miss the obvious; the reality television personality has a larger chest.
The teen later posted a selfie where she is sporting a khaki green crop top and matching panties that showed off her flat stomach. The lip kit creator once more had people flooding her with questions about her ample assets.
A commenter wondered when would the socialite come clean and confess to having a boob job. Another asked, why did the young designer decide to morph into her older sister, Kim Kardashian?
The model was also mocked by her fans who asked silly questions like, when did they grow Kylie? Did Santa bring you those? Are you competing with Blac Chyna?
The majority of Jenner’s supporters agreed that they are too big and she needs to stop having plastic surgery. One said: “So how much did the boob job cost?… They get bigger by the minute!… Boob job so on fleeck… Nice implants… wtf are these boobs… ”
Another added: “Did you get breast implants? Looks like it… Your boobs look so big in this pic!… Absolutely no respect for your body… go back and see how pretty u looked 3 yrs back!!! Dislike!… ”
In the past, Jenner was asked why did her lips and nose change so much over the years – she said makeup. When she was asked about her growing derriere – she blamed it on hormones. As for her burgeoning boobs, she has an answer for that too – Victoria’s Secrets. She said: “I don’t share this with a lot of people, but everyone thinks I’ve gotten breast augmentation recently, but I haven’t. I just use the Bombshell by Victoria’s Secret [bra]. It’s life-changing. I’ve gotten all my sisters on it and all my friends.”
This family has a special relationship with plastic surgery.
I see a lot of comments that defend this YOUNG girl of embarking on this path of slicing and dicing up her body parts, pumping up and stretching out skin tissue, sucking out then reintroducing-moving around other body tissue with: “It’s her body, she can do whatever she wants with it”, “IF it helps her deal w/low self esteem, then why is that bad?”, “It looks good, why not?”…1st) She IS NOT a 35, 40 yr old or older when skin has been naturally stretched by births, gravity, weight gains and losses and more that develop flabby muscle and skin where-even THEN-would be OK to ONLY nip and tuck for back to more normality of being closer to the ‘original’ and, yes, even younger person…that wld be good for the psychy-I WOULD DO IT!!! That makes sense; at least more sense than a girl of THIS AGE…to START OUT doing these things…TO THE EXTENT THIS particular girl does. She CAN’T know ‘WHO’ she is at this age-she is at a point of DEVELOPING a value system, convictions, self acceptance, what her strengths and weaknesses are then weeding in/out her choices who/what she wants to be. She is creating a MANIKIN of herself-a null and void existence, of a PERSON by CONSTRUCTING THIS…..OBJECT of a self by all this SLICING AND DICING!!! Seems she is telling herself her VALUE is ONLY that of being OUTWARDLY BEAUTIFUL and character of PLEASING OTHERs. HOW MUCH MORE ‘IMPROVEMENT’ will it take. It is ALSO a HORRIBLE message to send out and message to her peers that this is THE way to improve self esteem when the FACT is, the reality is absolutely THE OPPOSITE. I, PERSONALLY, do not care WHAT she does to herself! ppl will do what they are GOING to do. But to condone, defend or support it, I CANNOT NOR EVER WILL…..NOT AT THIS AGE for ANY YOUNG girl for the sake of vanity, OR lifting ‘self esteem’ (which, to ME, is actually an excuse to HIDE the truth that a person as this is simply a self absorbed, narcissistic, polarized person! So, SHE CAN DO WHATEVER SHE WANTS, BUT OTHER YOUNG GIRLS SEEING THIS NEED TO HEAR ALL THE DOWN SIDEs TO DOING SO AND THINK ABOUT ALL WHAT POSSIBLE THINGs A WOMAN IN HER LATER YEARS will be psychologically AND PHYSICALLY….surely NOT ALL of an older woman will have all her…or MUCH of her original self to work with LEFT!