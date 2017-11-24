Kylie Jenner Does Not Want To Appear In Public With Boyfriend Travis Scott — Rapper Is Angry At The Pregnant ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Star

All is not well between Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott because she has refused to be seen in public with him.

According to reports that have surfaced, the rapper is angry and hurt because the reality star is so adamant in hiding her baby bump that she declined to take part in a charity event with him.

Red Velvet Holiday Lip Kit is officially available on KylieCosmetics.com 💋 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

A friend of Scott said that he recently took part in the Cactus Jack Records’ turkey drive for Hurricane Harvey relief in downtown Houston, Texas.

The MC reportedly begged Jenner who is about seven months pregnant to be by his side and help families in need.

The pal said: “Travis is super supportive of Kylie and obviously wants her to do whatever she needs to do to take the best care of herself, but he does wish she would come out of hiding.”

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:55am PST

The person went on to say that Scott is tired of his future baby mama hiding in her Hollywood mansion.

The insider claimed: “It is hard for him because he wants them to do normal stuff together, instead of just hiding out at her house. He was begging her to come out and do it with him, but she said no. She does not want to be photographed at all right now. They had a bit of a fight over it. He is proud of her and wanted her there by his side. He was disappointed she would not come.”

The source also stated that another reason Scott is disappointed in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is that he is proud of her and loves to show her off and these past few months he has not been able to do that.

The family friend explained: “[Travis] loves when [Kylie] is with him, and especially out in public. Travis is proud of his gorgeous girl, and he loves flaunting her around the world. Unfortunately, it is simply not how Kylie rolls. Travis has dates coming up again in the UK and then in Miami, and he made it clear to Kylie that it would mean everything to him if she would be by his side to support him.”

Scott has to adjust to the fact dating a major reality TV star is not a simple thing.