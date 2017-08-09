Kylie Jenner ‘Devastated’ After Her ‘Life Of Kylie’ Spin-Off Show Flops

Sadly for the younger Jenner sister, her spinoff reality show, ‘Life of Kylie’ only managed to attract half of the audience Rob & Chyna did. Kylie’s dreams of being just as successful as her older half sister Kim Kardashian were ruined this weekend after her show premiered to disappointing ratings.

We have learned that Life of Kylie’s debut episode was viewed by only 1.12 million people, which is a little over half of the 2.08 million KUWK fans who tuned in for Rob & Chyna’s spin-off.

Now, Kylie is devastated, sources have revealed.

One insider close to the Kardashian clan claimed that Kylie was really hoping this would be her big break in reality TV aside from her family show.

But what is even worse is the fact that, not only did the show get bad ratings but the reviews weren’t the greatest either.

‘The majority of Life of Kylie’s season premiere details Kylie’s disconnect between who she wants to be and who she feels she has to be. And though there are produced shenanigans that are the Kardashians’ brand, they are all tainted by the bleakness of her reality: Kylie Jenner’s trapped in the lifestyle of an A-list celebrity and she has no way out,’ critics at TV Guide wrote.

The source went on to reveal that reading the reviews made Kylie realize how detached from reality she is.

Seeing how people reacted to the show made her wake up.

Kylie is not a happy girl and knows the spin-off did nothing more than solidify that reality to her fans.

Do you believe Kylie will manage to show a different side of her that will help with the ratings or will the show get canceled?