Kylie Jenner Determined To Beat Kim Kardashian And Become First Billionaire In Family

Kylie Jenner is giving her big sister Kim Kardashian a run for her money. It looks like the youngest of the clan really wants to be the first billionaire in her family.

Kylie Jenner managed to create a massive empire that most Wall Street hotshots can only dream of.

Her brand stretches across pop culture, beauty, television, and even top sporting names like Puma.

Kim Kardashian may have been the one who had her foot in the door first, but now her youngest sister is dreaming bigger and bigger every day.

‘Kylie hopes of becoming the richest, most famous, and powerful Kardashian of them all — and is well on her way,’ a source confessed.

‘Her first now, now well within reach, is to become the first Kardashian billionaire.’

Kylie’s network is reportedly around the $50 million mark so she is already halfway there.

Kendall Jenner’s is approximately $18 million, and Kim’s is $45.5 million according to a report coming from Forbes.

Kylie managed to surpass all of her sisters, and this is beyond incredible.

‘Her plan is and has always been to combine her passion for social media marketing with her love for makeup, and it is working,’ the source continues.

‘Kylie has had the best mentors in business with Kim and Kris [Jenner] guiding her career. She has always known that she was destined for huge things, and now, with the success of her makeup line, a billion dollars is well within her sights. She’s true entrepreneur and the world is hers.’

With so much success, how does the makeup maven feel about competition?

Does she ever worry about other big names from Hollywood that could steal the spotlight? Not a chance!

Kylie welcomed the WWD collaboration with Kim which has already sold over $400 million in products.

‘We respect when we launch new things. We make sure there isn’t overlap… But there is room for the both of us in the makeup world,’ she said. Well, it looks like there’s nothing wrong with sharing the moment!