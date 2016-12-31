Kylie Jenner Debuts New Tyga Tattoo On NYE

Nothing says “I love you” more than a permanent tattoo, just ask Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie or Drake and Rihanna. Kylie Jenner has debuted a new tattoo on her left ankle that shows just how much her on-and-off boyfriend, Tyga, means to her. On New Year’s Eve, Miss Jenner was spotted enjoying some shopping therapy in Los Angeles, California where she showed off a little T on her ankle. The T stands for Tyga and was designed by the tattoo artist to the stars, Jon Boy.

Advertisement

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star was dressed down in a pair of edgy leather leggings and a large black hoodie. Her long blonde locks were fixed in a fancy ponytail. The 19-year-old woman loves fashion like her big sister, Kim Kardashian West, but the two are like night and day when it comes to body art.

Mrs. West is anti-tattoo, whereas Jenner has a total of six inks. Like Rihanna and Justin Bieber, Jenner started adding designs to her body very early on. Her first ink was a small red heart on her arm, which she got done in 2015.

She quickly followed with a second one – the word sanity on her hip. The third one is very personal; she inked her grandmother’s name, Mary Jo, on her left bicep.

The makeup entrepreneur also shares a tattoo with her friend, Jordyn Woods. The best pals and selfie-obsessed teens each have a letter M tattoo on the inside of their pinky fingers.

She also has the word “before” on her body and a few piercings. The makeup queen ended the year with a bang. She shared a bathroom selfie that has people saying that she had surgery again.

She also stated that she has many big plans for the new year. Expect her to launch more lip kits and wigs. There might even be a wedding in the cards; Jenner has been seen with a massive ring on her finger and rumor claims it is from Tyga.

Advertisement

2017 is looking good for Jenner.