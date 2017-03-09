FREE NEWSLETTER
Kylie Jenner Copies Kim’s Infamous Paper Pose And She “Flips Out! ”

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 03/09/2017
kim kardashian kylie jennerSource: youtube.com

It looks like Kim Kardashian does not like people copying her, even if those “people” are her own sister!

As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians already know, Kylie Jenner has some sort of obsession with her older and more successful half sister and it has become very obvious lately, as she is slowly physically transforming into Kim.

During the past weekend, Kylie posted a picture of her in order to promote a new product on her own website, The Kylie Jenner Shop!

The picture was very similar to Kim’s nude shot that broke the internet!

Yes, it was definitely a mock-up of Kim’s infamous Paper photo!

Kylie Jenner’s copycat picture was printed onto T-Shirts and it was sold out in only a matter of minutes.

According to a trusty insider close to the Kardashian clan, Kim was not too happy about that.

“Kim flipped the f**k out on Kylie!” the insider claimed.

“There was already a ton of drama between the two of them because Kim thinks that Kylie is obsessed with her and that she is trying to be her, which she is.”

This is also not the first time Kylie used her older sister’s image to make some money.

Furthermore, the insider also claimed that it is very possible Kris Jenner is the one turning her two daughters against each other!

“Kris is focusing all of her attention on Kylie right now and Kim cannot stand it,” the insider revealed. “That is why she always creates so much drama any time something like this happens.”

What do you think of Kylie Jenner copying her sister’s pose? Is Kim over exaggerating?

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below!

Jae
03/10/2017 at 11:42 am
Seriously Kim get over it take it as a compliment & support ur lil sis better…we ALL kno da difference between u both you of all da crud u been dragged thru Kim,do u think it fair u stand complete opposite of Kylie? Who cares who did it 1st ? JUST U!!!!!! I’m da oldest of 3 sisters & its flattering & an Adoreable way 2 show how she looks up 2 u..so…………. Do u wanna 💚 & support ur Sis or hate on her??? If bothers u so much have a talk wit her w/o saying O.M.G. or how dare you or just stick 2 dis path & end up losing her over an ego.NOT WORTH IT GIRL


