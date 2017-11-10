Kylie Jenner Compares Travis Scott And Tyga After Becoming Pregnant

Kylie Jenner is busy comparing her new boyfriend, Travis Scott, to her ex-lover, Tyga.

According to a source close to Miss Jenner, since becoming pregnant with her first child, she has not been able to see her future baby daddy very much.

Scott is often on tour or in the studio working on new music for himself and other artists.

It might surprise many people, but the 20-year-old business mogul is glad that her man is independent and self-made.

The reality star is happy to be away from her man to focus on her multiple businesses.

A source close to the makeup maven said: “Kylie loves that Travis gives her space to run her empire. While Travis has made it clear to Kylie that he would love for her to travel with him more often, Kylie simply prefers to stay close to home. She is most comfortable in her home, near her family and friends who keep her company while Travis is away working.”

The family friend went on to say that Jenner also enjoys their reunions which are fascinating.

The person added: “Kylie likes being independent, and the occasional distance between she and Travis keeps things exciting for her…she loves when he gets back into town. They are secure, have trust, and communicate often.”

It is also being claimed that Jenner loves the fact that Scott gives her space to breathe compared to Tyga who was a leach always looking over her shoulders.

The insider stated: “Kylie’s relationship with Travis is very different, healthier and more mature than what she had with Tyga. Her last boyfriend was more co-dependent which was suffocating for Kylie. Tyga would not leave Kylie’s side and insisted on knowing her business constantly.”

It appears that Scott does not feel the same way because he wants Jenner to come on tour with him.

Another source shared: “Travis is urging Kylie to finish the year on the road touring with him. After their recent trip to Houston together, Travis realized how much he enjoys traveling with Kylie. While he cannot cancel any of his shows, he thought it would be amazing if Kylie joined him touring across the country.”

Advertisement

Some commenters say that Kylie probably wishes her future baby daddy was home with her more often.