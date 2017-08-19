Kylie Jenner Channels Her Inner Queen In A Hot White Bodysuit & Tiara For New Photoshoot

Kylie Jenner is queen for a lifetime! In a brand new sensual photo shoot, she oozed absolute royalty in a glitzy diamond-encrusted tiara and a sexy skintight bodysuit.

She usually goes by the nickname King Kylie, but for this photo shoot, Kylie channeled her inner queen.

👑🎀 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 18, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

She looks like a total bubble gum princess lounging on a fuzzy bright pink blanket and making phone calls, probably to her BFF Jordyn Woods or to her boyfriend, Travis Scott.

As always, her choice in fashion left very little to the imagination as the makeup mogul rocked a sheer white leotard and see-through stilettos. And let’s not forget that magnificent tiara!

Kylie is famous for switching up her looks, so it’s no wonder to see her wearing yet another long blonde wig. She owns tons of wigs of all possible colors.

Fans are now accustomed to the chameleon’s ever-changing ways, but keeping up such jaw-dropping appearances gets tiring, even for someone as creative and daring as Kylie.

‘Honestly, like, guys I don’t want to disappoint anybody, but I just want my hair long and black and pretty,’ she admitted to her friends on her new show, Life Of Kylie.

🌻 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 14, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

‘I don’t want to be a weirdo. I don’t want to pull up with purple hair—I’m over it. I could dedicate Friday to having weird hair.’

After that, in a more private confessional, she revealed that her Instagram following reached new heights when she began experimenting with her looks so much.

No matter what her hair color is we will follow her to see what she’ll be up to next! She looks amazing when she’s all natural but when she’ll all glammed up as well.