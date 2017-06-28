Kylie Jenner Caught Travis Scott Cheating With 10 Women And She Dumped Him: Report

It was a beautiful romance and cute love story, but unfortunately, it did not last.

If the latest reports are to be taken seriously, reality television maven Kylie Jenner is single again.

The 19-year-old businesswoman reportedly dumped rapper Travis Scott, 25, after finding out that he cheated on her with at least ten women.

That is a big number, and it is hard to believe all of this because the two entertainers seemed pretty serious in their 2-month-old relationship.

After dumping 27-year-old Tyga in March, Jenner and her entire family were quite happy to tell the world that Scott was a real upgrade and came with less emotional baggage.

The twosome got matching tattoos, and there was even a rumor about a secret wedding.

However, it seems through it all the “Beibs in the Trap” singer remained true to his reputation as a player.

It is hard to forget that this man had a fling with pop music superstar Rihanna before dating Jenner.

According to MTO, which broke the story, Kim Kardashian’s little sister went through her boyfriend’s phone and found evidence of his cheating habits with many ladies.

My capsule collection with @quayaustralia is coming 7.11.17 #QUAYXKYLIE A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 27, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

Jenner is devastated because she was envisioning a future with him and at the beginning of their relationship getting down with other people was established as a deal breaker.

An insider shared: “They had a long talk about cheating when they were first starting seriously dating, and both agreed that it is a total deal-breaker and that a relationship has to be based on complete trust.”

The source added: “Kylie does not sweat it when it comes to Travis’ groupies, she trusts him, and realizes it is all part of the game. And Travis is the same with Kylie, he knows she always has guys hitting on her, but he knows she only wants him.”

There was so much trust that no one saw the cheating coming.

The person in the in the know concluded: “That is just another thing Kylie loves about Travis, as she never really fully trusted Tyga. Travis is on tour right now, so he and Kylie spend a lot of time Facetiming and Skyping. She is planning to visit him in London when he plays there—she misses him so much! All she thinks about night and day is Travis; Kylie is completely and totally in love.”

It might be time to look for someone else unless the cheating rumors are just a clever way to promote Jenner’s reality show, Life of Kylie, which will premiere in August.