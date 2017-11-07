Kylie Jenner Can’t Wait To Get Her Pre-Baby Body Back

Kylie Jenner is reportedly ‘struggling’ during her pregnancy. A source says that this whole process has got her very emotional these days.

More Kardashians are currently expecting babies, and you have to wonder how everyone is doing.

A source close to Kylie confessed that being pregnant is a lot harder for Kylie than initially expected.

‘Kylie definitely isn’t loving every minute of being pregnant, and she’s struggling with Travis being away so much,’ the insider stated.

‘He’s doing everything he can to be supportive, but it’s difficult while he’s touring. Kylie’s been feeling very emotional, and lonely, and she can’t help worrying about what Travis is getting up to on tour.’

The source continued and said that since the pregnancy began, Kylie became a bit more jealous when it comes to whom Travis Scott is hanging out with.

morning 💞 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 4, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

The source added, ‘She’s never been the jealous type, but now she finds herself worrying about all the groupies he’s surrounded with. Pregnancy is definitely way harder than Kylie imagined it would be, and even though she hasn’t gained a lot of weight, aside from the baby, Kylie can’t wait to get her pre-pregnancy body back again.’

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kylie’s ex Tyga recently slammed her in new song lyrics, rapping that he ‘don’t need that b***h.’ He also claimed that he made a sex tape with her.