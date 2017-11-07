FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
khloe kardashian kylie jenner t.i. la la anthony justin bieber harvey weinstein blake shelton tyga kourtney kardashian r. kelly porsha williams phaedra parks rasheeda frost kanye west tamron hall lisa marie presley Jada Pinkett Smith Tamra Judge Mimi Faust sarah hyland liam hemsworth nene leakes lamar odom
Home » Entertainment

Kylie Jenner Can’t Wait To Get Her Pre-Baby Body Back

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/07/2017
0
484 Views
2


Kylie Jenner Can't Wait To Get Her Pre-Baby Body BackSource: thedailydot.com

Kylie Jenner is reportedly ‘struggling’ during her pregnancy. A source says that this whole process has got her very emotional these days.

 

More Kardashians are currently expecting babies, and you have to wonder how everyone is doing.

A source close to Kylie confessed that being pregnant is a lot harder for Kylie than initially expected.

‘Kylie definitely isn’t loving every minute of being pregnant, and she’s struggling with Travis being away so much,’ the insider stated.

‘He’s doing everything he can to be supportive, but it’s difficult while he’s touring. Kylie’s been feeling very emotional, and lonely, and she can’t help worrying about what Travis is getting up to on tour.’

The source continued and said that since the pregnancy began, Kylie became a bit more jealous when it comes to whom Travis Scott is hanging out with.

 

morning 💞

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

The source added, ‘She’s never been the jealous type, but now she finds herself worrying about all the groupies he’s surrounded with. Pregnancy is definitely way harder than Kylie imagined it would be, and even though she hasn’t gained a lot of weight, aside from the baby, Kylie can’t wait to get her pre-pregnancy body back again.’

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kylie’s ex Tyga recently slammed her in new song lyrics, rapping that he ‘don’t need that b***h.’ He also claimed that he made a sex tape with her.

Post Views: 484

Read more about kylie jenner travis scott the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
Khloe Kardashian Doesn’t Want To Get Sucked Into Lamar Odom’s Drama; She Says That ‘He Has To Take Control’
11/07/2017
‘KUWTK’ Star Kylie Jenner Dealing With Insecurities During Pregnancy — Travis Scott Is Reportedly Not Home Enough
11/07/2017
Tyga Slams Kylie Jenner And Brings Up Sex Tape Filmed In Cannes In New Song!
11/06/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *