Kylie Jenner Buys $225K Mercedes G-Wagon After Split From Tyga

Kylie Jenner is celebrating her split from Tyga with a $225,000 Mercedes G-Wagon.

Hey, some girls dive into the single life with a shopping spree or a new hairstyle, others with a day at the spa, but Miss Jenner splashes a quarter of a million dollars on a stunning black four-wheel-drive luxury SUV.

The teen reality television personality showed off her fancy ride on Instagram with a picture where she is seen seating on the hood of her Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Also, of course, she is dressed in an all-black outfit to match her vehicle.

The 19-year-old socialite and fashion designer had an eye-popping caption for the picture which was taken in her Hidden Hills neighborhood.

She wrote: “Kylie f***ing Jenner.”

Well, that says it all.

Roadster SV 😡 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 23, 2017 at 11:58pm PDT

Over 3 million people have liked the photo, amongst them an employee from the Calabasas Luxury Motors who confirmed Miss Jenner’s new purchase was made at their location.

The person wrote: “Congrats to @kyliejenner on her New #monstertruck G550 4 X 4 #clm #sold.”

harmony A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 13, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

As we previously reported, the curvy model has once more split from Tyga, 27.

The rapper has moved out of the mansion he bought with “The Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star and has been celebrating with beautiful girls in his bachelor pad.

However, a source stated that Tyga said he will get her back.

The person claimed: “Tyga is convinced that he will be with Kylie forever.”

The spy added: “They will break and make up constantly because Tyga honestly believes she can never get better.”

This man seems really sure of himself, but if the Kardashian clan has their way, Kylie will dump him for good.

A source shared: “There’s serious drama between the sisters over Kylie & Tyga. While Kim and Kris are in Kylie’s ear telling her to dump him, Khloe and Kourtney are telling her to make it work!”

Some people have suggested that the breakup is not real.