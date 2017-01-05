Kylie Jenner Brings ‘Revenge Body’ Contestant to Tears on Big Sis Khloe Kardashian’s New Show

In the latest episode of big sister Khloe Kardashian‘s new series, Revenge Body on E!, social media sensation Kylie Jenner reduced contestant Stephanie to tears after appearing via video link to offer the struggling young woman some positive advice on the day of her big reveal.

Stephanie, who appears on the series first episode, is filmed trying to drop some kilos to prove her friends “wrong” about her body and outlook on life. Mentored by Khloe and transformed by a team of high-profile stylists, including hair sensation Jenna Atkins, Stephanie aims to show off to her former best friend at a party at the end of her Kardashian journey.

And when 18-year-old Kylie appears via video link to offer her words of encouragement, as well as some freebies from her Kylie Cosmetics line including the Kylie Jenner Lip Kit, Stephanie breaks down in an emotional moment, thanking the starlets for their help and guidance.

Khloe Kardashian struggled with her yo-yoing weight throughout the duration for production for Keeping Up With the Kardashians and over the last twelve months, inspired to outshine harsh critics, vowed to transform her body and health in a weight loss journey that has captivated the Kardashian-Jenner’s massive audiences.

Khloe claims she has lost more than 20 kilos.

Her series, Revenge Body, is an E! Channel original and seeks to inspire young men and women into changing their lives by changing their health routine.

The series airs Thursday, January 12 on E! and coincides with sister Kim Kardashian West‘s triumphant return to social media after her high-profile robbery in Paris last year.