Kylie Jenner Blasts Blac Chyna in an Epic Social Media Diss

Kylie Jenner is a savage this Christmas and nothing is stopping her from throwing shade at her enemy Blac Chyna. We know that the two have been feuding for a long time, ever since Kylie stole Chyna’s boyfriend at the time, Tyga and Chyna decided to birth Kylie’s only brother, Rob a baby soon after.

This Christmas, Kylie decided she had enough of her future sister-in-law’s shenanigans and fake social media drama and slammed her in the most subtle, best way possible – by posting selfies.

As we’ve been reporting, Blac Chyna brought to life not too long ago, Rob Kardashian’s baby daughter, Dream and for him it was the ultimate Christmas present – not for Kylie, though. The 19 year old thought he whole thing to be more of a nightmare than a dream because while her nemesis was happy with her only brother, Kylie was stuck dating Chyna’s ex and baby daddy to her other child, 5 year old King Cairo. Not that she doesn’t love Tyga, but it was just a matter of pride.

So recently, Kylie decided she was done being nice and took to her social media platforms to diss Chyna in the best ways possible.

First of all, the plastic beauty did not shy away from exposing that Chyna’s gingerbread house she had posted on Intagram was not really made by her; the proof? – Kris Jenner had posted a picture that showed an identical one on her Instagram.

Kylie also decided to take some selfies and thought she’d copy a few from Blac Chyna – just for inspiration!

One of the pics was of post-baby Chyna wearing sexy lingerie with her baby daddy by her side and Kylie copied it exactly, only she added a live snake for effect.

Is Kylie throwing shade at Chyna’s amazing body that she supposedly got back by working out? Is she saying that maybe it was liposuction that returned her stripper figure and not fitness?

Furthermore, as Blac Chyna keeps changing her hair color from black to blonde and back, Kylie has been doing the same. It’s like they’re competing, trying to one-out each other all the time.