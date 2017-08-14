Kylie Jenner Blames Momager Kris And Game Of Thrones Among Other Things For Her Spin-Off Disaster

The 20-year-old reality TV star is understandably devastated by the bad ratings her spin-off received and is trying to share the blame! As those who keep up with the Kardashians know, Kylie’s anticipated show flopped, and the younger of the Jenner sisters thinks it’s her mother, Kris’ fault!

After Life of Kylie’s debut episode was watched by no more than 1.12 million people – barely half of Rob and Chyna’s 2.08 million – Kylie is, not only not taking the failure too well but she is also trying to put the blame on everyone except for herself.

According to a source close to the famous family, ‘She’s blaming Kris for focusing more on Kim’s makeup launch than on her reality show and she’s telling everyone in the family that it’s not her fault that people aren’t interested in her show.’

In addition, it looks like E! might have to cancel the show before it really begins if the ratings don’t improve over the next few episodes.

The Kardashians were really hoping Kylie’s spin-off would save their reality TV sovereignty now that KUWK is not doing so well anymore.

However, all that it did was hurt their brand ever more, and now Kylie is rushing to film some appealing material.

The insider went on to claim that Kylie is also blaming the editing team, which was hired by her mother, as well as the time slot.

As fans may we aware, Kylie’s reality show is up against the massive HBO hit Game of Thrones which had no less than 16 million viewers for its season premiere episode.

Do you believe Life of Kylie should get canceled?