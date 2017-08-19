Kylie Jenner & BFF Jordyn Woods Show Off Cleavage In Swimsuits For ‘Summer’s Almost Over Party’

Kylie Jenner and her pal Jordyn Woods just shared the sexiest photo of the summer! They reminded their followers to live it up while the weather is still hot.

Summer is almost over, so it’s time to make the most of the few hot days that are left.

summers almost over party A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 18, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

Who can better remind you this than the queen of summer herself: Kylie Jenner!

The gorgeous lady just shared an insanely sexy picture with her best friend, Jordyn Woods, that will have you cruising to the beach with your closest friends!

Kylie captioned the photo saying ‘Summers almost over party, ‘ and in the pic, she and Jordy are looking astonishingly sexy in matching cleavage-teasing outfits.

She sported red-and-yellow shorts and a top with a perfectly place cut out showcasing the reality star’s ample assets.

Kylie gave the camera her sexiest look. Jordy rocked a blue-and-green one-piece while showcasing her long blonde locks.

The camera loves these two girls, and the photo looks like the embodiment of Summer 2017.

This is not the first time that Kylie has made our jaws drop with her famous curves! She also shared some snaps from a photo shoot that puts royalty to shame.

Kylie is famous for switching up her looks, so it was not surprising to see her wearing yet another long, blonde wig.

👑🎀 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 18, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

The last time she gave fans a tour of her wig closet, we were able to count at least ten different cuts and colors.

Lounging on a pink shag carpet in a sexy white bodysuit, clear heels, and a tiara, Kylie is the very picture of decadence!

She even strikes a stunning pose with a vintage, lip-shaped phone! Like what you see, Travis Scott? We sure do!