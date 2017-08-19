FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kylie jenner travis scott chris brown bernice burgos kim kardashian rihanna karrueche tran nicki minaj chris pratt bella thorne kanye west drake tyga scott disick bella hadid adriana lima kourtney kardashian ashley graham kendall jenner khloe kardashian danny fujikawa macaulay culkin jeremy meeks
Home » Fashion

Kylie Jenner & BFF Jordyn Woods Show Off Cleavage In Swimsuits For ‘Summer’s Almost Over Party’

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/19/2017
0
284 Views
0


Kylie Jenner & BFF Jordyn Woods Show Off Cleavage In Swimsuits For ‘Summer's Almost Over Party’Source: complex.com

Kylie Jenner and her pal Jordyn Woods just shared the sexiest photo of the summer! They reminded their followers to live it up while the weather is still hot.

Summer is almost over, so it’s time to make the most of the few hot days that are left.

 

summers almost over party

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Who can better remind you this than the queen of summer herself: Kylie Jenner!

The gorgeous lady just shared an insanely sexy picture with her best friend, Jordyn Woods, that will have you cruising to the beach with your closest friends!

Kylie captioned the photo saying ‘Summers almost over party, ‘ and in the pic, she and Jordy are looking astonishingly sexy in matching cleavage-teasing outfits.

She sported red-and-yellow shorts and a top with a perfectly place cut out showcasing the reality star’s ample assets.

Kylie gave the camera her sexiest look. Jordy rocked a blue-and-green one-piece while showcasing her long blonde locks.

The camera loves these two girls, and the photo looks like the embodiment of Summer 2017.

This is not the first time that Kylie has made our jaws drop with her famous curves! She also shared some snaps from a photo shoot that puts royalty to shame.

Kylie is famous for switching up her looks, so it was not surprising to see her wearing yet another long, blonde wig.

 

👑🎀

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

The last time she gave fans a tour of her wig closet, we were able to count at least ten different cuts and colors.

Lounging on a pink shag carpet in a sexy white bodysuit, clear heels, and a tiara, Kylie is the very picture of decadence!

Advertisement

She even strikes a stunning pose with a vintage, lip-shaped phone! Like what you see, Travis Scott? We sure do!

Post Views: 284

Read more about kylie jenner travis scott Jordyn Woods

Advertisement

You may also like
Kris Jenner Laughs At The Idea Of Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Getting Married
08/19/2017
Kim Kardashian Tells The Truth About Her 72-Day Marriage To Kris Humphries – ‘I Physically Couldn’t Do It’
08/17/2017
The Kardashian Sisters Open Up About Their Reality TV Regrets And Mistakes
08/16/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *