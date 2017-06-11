Kylie Jenner Asks Tyga To Move On Because She Is Happy With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is trying to put some distance between herself and her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, who is still working to win her back after the end of the relationship in March.

The 19-year-old reality television star is hoping that the father of one will move on with his life because she is happy with 25-year-old “Pick Up the Phone” singer Travis Scott.

With some help from her family, Jenner seems ready to put behind a complicated past with the “Rack City” rapper behind.

Her sister, Kim Kardashian, was asked about the situation in a recent interview and Kanye West’s wife could not hide her joy over her sibling’s decision to dump Tyga.

missin my pink hair 🐍 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 3, 2017 at 9:54pm PDT

An insider explained: “Kylie thinks it is pretty tragic that Tyga is still using her, and her fame, for his own self-promotion. At this point, she is just like, ‘Get over it already, and move on.’ Kylie clearly has, but Tyga just can’t let go, and is acting like a butt sore little b**ch.”

The same source added: “They had a LOT of drama when they were dating, it was a very passionate relationship, with a lot of jealousy and insecurities on both sides. That is one of the main things Kylie loves about Travis; everything is just so simple — straight forward and drama free. They have total trust in each other, and there’s none of the petty game playing that was so prevalent during her relationship with Tyga. It is just a much more grown up and healthy relationship, and Kylie is loving every minute of it.”

Fans believe it is time for Tyga to grow up and think that the media should not give him the attention that he is craving.

Last week, Tyga released a song titled “Playboy” in which he reportedly slammed the woman he used to date. For Tyga, Jenner is hooked and cannot let go.