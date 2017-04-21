Kylie Jenner Appears Depressed In Instagram Picture – Is It Tyga? Kris And Caitlyn?

Kylie Jenner is depressed, and this Instagram picture proves it. Jenner’s fans are wondering if her breakup with Tyga or the bitter feud between her parents – Kris and Caitlyn – are causing her to cry and stay in bed for an entire day.

On Thursday, Miss Jenner, who has a habit of entertaining her fans on social media with stunning pictures of herself wearing sheer or barely-there outfits, posted a very different selfie.

The snap shows the teen in bed looking like the world is on her shoulders and Kylie explained that she had been under the sheets the whole day and more or less confessed that she was crying.

She captioned the picture: “Haven’t left this position in 25 hours.” She also added two sobbing emojis.

Many of her devoted supporters think the 19-year-old is crying her heart out after splitting from her on-and-off boyfriend, Tyga.

Jenner was recently seen flirting with Travis Scott, but it appears that it went nowhere, and she wants Tyga back.

The rapper wants his girl back in his life too and has been begging Khloe Kardashian to help him.

A source shared: “It’s annoying and he’s had enough. He knows that the one person in her family whose always supported his relationship with Kylie since day one has been Khloe and he’s in her ear! He’s basically hating on Travis, telling Khloe he ain’t no good for Kylie. He’s been going hard too, telling Khloe he’s a player who’s going to use Kylie.”

Another reason for the young woman to feel down is Caitlyn’s upcoming memoir, “The Secrets of My Life,” which has pit the former Olympian against her ex-wife, Kris Jenner.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner are stuck in the middle of two people they love who are tearing each other apart in the public eye.

A spy said: “There’s so much bad blood between Kris and Caitlyn right now and it’s all because of this book.”

The person added: “Unfortunately the animosity is trickling down to the kids. The older girls have all sided with their mom and that makes Kylie and Kendall feel like they need to be on team Cait. Their sisters have all told them that they don’t have to choose sides but that hasn’t stopped them from feeling like they’re caught in the middle.”

Many are going after Jenner for fake crying about made-up scandals in her multimillion dollar mansion.