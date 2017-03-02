Kylie Jenner and Tyga’s Wedding and Honeymoon Will Be Televised

Get ready for more Kardashians and Jenners on your television screen because Kylie Jenner and Tyga’s forthcoming wedding and honeymoon will be featured on a spinoff of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

According to several sources close to Kris Jenner, she has already signed a multi-million dollar deal with E! to make her youngest daughter, Kylie, and her future husband filthy rich.

The momager knows that at the moment out of all her daughters, the most famous and popular one is Kylie.

Based on that fact, she has convinced the television network to pay a hefty sum to and to broadcast her wedding ceremony and her honeymoon with Tyga.

The insiders claim that Miss Jenner trusts her mom and manager will do what is best for her bank account.

Jenner has delivered in the past; she got a 20 karat diamond ring for Kim Kardashian when she got engaged to Kris Humphries in 2011.

While the wedding only lasted 72 days, the fancy affair, which aired on “KUWTK” earned Kardashian a 20 million dollar payday.

The source said: “Kris already has every business opportunity lined-up for Kylie and Tyga when they finally decide to get married. In true Kardashian style, Kris wants everything from the engagement party to the wedding and honeymoon to be filmed for TV.”

The insider added: “When the time is right, thanks to Momager Kris, Kylie and Tyga may have their own spin-off show focusing on their wedding. There is a ton of money on the table available for the show and both Kris and Kylie are business savvy, so fans can expect to share the entire wedding process alongside the happy couple.”

When rapper Tyga, 27, asks his on-and-off 19-year-old girlfriend Kylie Jenner to marry him it will all be captured on camera for the whole world to see.

Kylie has her wedding planned and told everyone it will be a tropical beach destination wedding.

Jenner is eyeing a romantic ceremony on a beach in a place like Mexico, the Turks and Caicos, or Costa Rica.