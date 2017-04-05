Kylie Jenner And Tyga’s Relationship Puzzles Kim Kardashian And The Rest Of The Clan

Kylie Jenner and Tyga’s relationship is on pause at the moment, and all of her family members are rushing to weigh in on her options.

According to an insider, the teen’s mother, Kris Jenner, 61, and her older sister, Kim Kardashian West, 36, want her to move on and reevaluate her life.

Kim and Kris find at 19; Kylie should be enjoying her dating life, discover what she wants in life instead of getting caught up in the many fights between Tyga, his baby mama Blac Chyna, and Rob Kardashian.

Meanwhile, her other sisters – Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and Khloe Kardashian, 32 – are telling her that love is blind and the heart wants what it wants no matter how crazy that may appear to be.

Indeed, when it comes to nonsensical love affairs, Kourtney and Khloe are experts.

One sister stayed with Scott Disick despite the cheating rumors and alcohol addiction while the other took years to divorce Lamar Odom as he battled his many issues and personal drama.

A source explained: “There’s serious drama between the sisters over Kylie & Tyga.While Kim and Kris are in Kylie’s ear telling her to dump him, Khloe and Kourtney are telling her to make it work!”

The spy went on to share: “Kim and Kris don’t think Kylie should listen to her other sisters, and point out that Khloe’s relationships don’t last longer than six months and that Kourt and Scott [Disick] are a hot mess of a couple.”

The same tipster concluded by: “Khloe and Kourtney feel a little salty about that shade but are telling Kylie that when it comes to love, logic doesn’t stand a chance.No doubt Kourtney and Scott love one another, and it’s obvious. They’ll always be together, and their situation works for them! Khloe is having the time of her life with Tristan Thompson, and they’re making it work. Everyone wants Kylie to be happy and whether she intends to stay with T is ultimately her decision.”

Advertisement

It has been confirmed that 27-year-old Tyga has moved out of the mansion he once shared with Jenner and is partying every night in his bachelor pad.