Kylie Jenner And Tyga Still Have Lots Of Love For Each Other

Some may think it’s over, but Kylie Jenner and Tyga’s relationship looks as healthy as it was before. Not in the traditional way, because the two broke up more often than we can remember, but the diva and the rapper spent together all day on March 13th. This one looks like it’s never over for good…

Kylie and Tyga’s relationship supposedly is back on track after the couple spent a full day together and went to the movies with practically Kylie’s entire family at night.

The 19-years old celebrity TV star, the rapper, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner, as well as Rob Kardashian caught The Shack in theaters, but what’s interesting is that Kylie and Tyga looked closer than ever.

Over the weekend, there were some reports that it’s all over between the two, rumors powered by her Saturday night out with friends and the fact that the rapper was nowhere to be found. There’s constantly back and forth when it comes to their relationship, and you could expect anything from them every day.

Just a couple of weeks before this latest drama, people close to Jenner revealed that the model was thinking about dresses, rings, and honeymoons, and didn’t exclude some vows at the end.

Kylie has pretty much planned the entire wedding already in her head, but what does her boyfriend have to say? We can’t imagine the rapper being too excited about such an outcome anytime soon.

Furthermore, Tyga has noticeably been missing from Kylie’s social media lately, so it’s pretty obvious that things aren’t going too well in “paradise.”

But with these two involved, you’re never too sure about what the future has reserved for them. They might as well go through a few serious fights again before eventually tying the knot.