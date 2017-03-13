Kylie Jenner And Tyga Split Amid Nasty Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Custody Battle

Kylie Jenner and Tyga have split after dating on and off for close to three years. At 19, the reality television star had enough of this relationship that was not moving in the right direction.

It is believed that Kim Kardashian’s sister started being close to the 27-year-old rapper even before she turned 18 in 2015.

The estranged couple briefly split between May and June 2016. This is why fans are hoping for some kind of reconciliation in the future.

During the years they day dated, Jenner had to deal with the fact that Tyga has a child, King Cairo Stevenson, 4, from his relationship with Blac Chyna.

The mother of his son then started a relationship with Jenner’s brother, Rob Kardashian, with whom she just had a child.

Chyna and Rob Kardashian are embroiled in a nasty custody battle, and Tyga was expected to back his ex-fiancée in that fight.

According to some insiders, Jenner saw this move as a betrayal. It contributed to the end of the relationship.

Things are often more complicated between lovers, so the details coming from people close to them provide some interesting insights.

A source explained: “Kylie felt that Tyga was taking advantage of her [financially]. Also she’s growing into a woman, and needed to make some changes in her life,” said the source. Kylie’s “completely moved on.”

The split is bad for business because Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, was already working on getting a great deal for the wedding to air on TV.

Kylie Jenner was reportedly bored and wanted to try something new.

Some of her friends even believe she might go after a richer man in the future.

An insider said: “Kylie isn’t seeing anyone else, and she doesn’t think he was cheating, but she’s confident she can land herself a hotter, richer boyfriend.”

The businesswoman is young so she might evolve again in the upcoming weeks.