Kylie Jenner And Tyga Split Again – He Might Sue Blac Chyna After Snapchat Diss

Kylie Jenner and Tyga have split for good, according to authentic sources.

E!, where “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” airs, confirmed that Miss Jenner and the rapper have not only ended their romance, he has moved out and is enjoying the single life.

A source told the network that last week Blac Chyna’s former fiancé left the mansion he previously shared with the teenager and has rented a home in the Hollywood Hills.

The tipster said Tyga has “been partying and having people over every night.”

Meanwhile, another spy told E! News that Kim Kardashian’s little sister has been hanging out with her girls and hitting the clubs as often as possible.

Jenner is also having fun texting back and forth with Nicki Minaj’s ex, Meek Mill.

Mr. Mill reached out to Jenner on Instagram with a series of likes and sweet comments.

She finds him good looking and plans to hang out with him. Someone close to Jenner said that she believes Tyga will come back – especially after getting bashed by Chyna on Snaptchat.

The person claimed: “They are on a break. Kylie wants time to just be by herself and do her. Tyga is not giving up as that’s his one and only lady.”

Tyga has his hands full with Chyna, who went on a vicious rant against him Wednesday morning where she said he is broke and does no pay child support.

Last night, a source claimed he is planning to sue her.

The insider said: “If anything, Blac Chyna just reminded Tyga exactly why he hated their relationship — because of her attitude. To be honest, he doesn’t know what the hell she’s talking about and doesn’t even care to. Tyga pays child support and every other expense that comes up for King and he has receipts to prove it … Chyna’s always throwing tantrums like this and Tyga’s so glad she’s not his problem any longer.”

Jenner must be happy she got out of this messy affair.