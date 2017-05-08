Kylie Jenner And Tyga Are Not Done – She Still Loves Him Despite Dating Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Tyga share a storyline that always brings them back together, and it seems that is where we are headed again after the former lovebirds split in April.

After flirting on social media with Meek Mill, the 19-year-old reality television star started dating rapper Travis Scott.

Many thought this was it for the duo formerly known as Kyga. The father of one even linked with a few other women including the mother of his child, Blac Chyna, and Instagram personality, Jordan Ozuna, who briefly dated Justin Bieber.

Over the weekend, there was a big development in the Tyga-Jenner relationship timeline. Jenner is reportedly not over the man she has dated on and off for over three years.

This is a bit surprising because a few weeks ago, Tyga was really trying to get her back and she showed no sign of being ready for a reunion. Apparently, there was a slight change of heart.

A source shared: “Kylie still love Tyga. They have been through some serious ups and downs and she still really cares for him — she always will.”

According to the person who is close to the Jenner clan, the exes are still having trouble adjusting to a life where they are not together.

The insider added: “He’s her first love and that will never change. Kylie could still end up with Tyga, she hasn’t ruled it out.”

Scott has reportedly fallen in love with Jenner and is starting to see a future for them as a couple. He began this relationship as a little fling and as a player who wanted to have some fun.

However, in recent weeks, Jenner has grown on him. The “Pick Up the Phone” singer now sees her as the real deal, and it does not hurt the fact that she is stunning.

Commenters say that all of this is fake. They say Tyga and Jenner will get back together.