Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Spend Time Together – Tyga Is Angry And Furious

Kylie Jenner is single and ready to mingle, and the reality television star has two rappers going crazy over her.

Her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, who believes firmly that they will get back together in the future, is a bit jealous of the attention she has been getting from 24-year-old “Pick Up the Phone” artist, Travis Scott.

Scott thinks that Miss Jenner, 19, is the woman he needs in his life right now. It is hard to tell how all of this drama will play out in the upcoming weeks.

The chess game has started, and some serious moves are in the cards. Jenner and Scott spent some time together at the 2017 Coachella music festival over the weekend, and this was enough to send Tyga into a furious rage.

The father of one is trying hard to stay cool publicly, but he is boiling inside when he sees the woman he loves with someone else.

A chatty insider shared: “He is not ready to let go of Kylie yet. Tyga is trying to stay busy and act like he’s having the time of his life at the festival, but he’s secretly checking her social media all the time.”

So, Tyga wants Jenner back, but this will not be easy for several reasons. First of all, she is discovering and enjoying the single life.

Secondly, she has found in Scott, a person with a similar background as Tyga, but with less emotional baggage. Moreover, the “Uber Everywhere” singer is really digging Kim Kardashian’s little sister.

A source explained: “Travis [Scott] thinks Kylie [Jenner] is smokin’ hot, and he loves all the attention that comes along with hooking up with her, but he’s a player.”

Our insiders insist that Scott is not looking for anything serious, he is just trying to have some fun. If Jenner wants a serious relationship, she might have to look elsewhere.