Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Planning To Wed! First Comes Marriage Then Comes Baby For The ‘KUWTK’ Star

News of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy broke a few days ago, and now rumors of a possible wedding to baby daddy Travis Scott are already starting to swirl. With a baby girl reportedly on the way early next year, will Jenner walk down the aisle before her bundle of joy arrives?

The 20-year-old model is said to be already five months pregnant, so the chances of a wedding before the baby gets here are slim. According to Hollywood insider, Jenner wants to wait until after the baby is born to wed Scott.

“Kylie wants an amazing wedding and wants to be married as soon as she loses all of her baby weight,” said the source, “She wants her child to have a father that is always there and someone that will make their relationship forever.”

The insider goes on to say that having a successful family life is important to Jenner, and getting married to Scott is something “she wants very soon.”

The Life of Kylie star is reportedly due in January, the same month her big sister Kim Kardashian-West is expecting her third child via surrogate.

On Saturday night, just one day after the baby news broke, a photographer captured a picture of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott heading back to their Las Vegas hotel after the iHeartRadio festival.

The lip kit mogul wore a baggy black t-shirt, vinyl pants, and tennis shoes, plus the pic showed off her baby bump!

The couple does not get photographed together often, but Scott does make appearances in Jenner’s social media feed

Why are people worried?https://t.co/p7RD95qUOM — helina beby (@lazybeby_) September 27, 2017

Jenner and Scott started dating in April, just after she split with on again, off again boyfriend, Tyga. If you do the math, and Jenner is five months pregnant, then it happened almost immediately after the two became a couple.

When the pregnancy news broke, Tyga posted the story on Snapchat with the caption “Hell nah that’s my kid” before quickly deleting it.

According to another insider, Jenner began telling friends her pregnancy news earlier this month at the Day N Night Fest in Anaheim.

The rapper started telling people two months ago that the couple are expecting a baby girl. However, Scott hasn’t made any Instagram posts since the news broke, apparently opting instead to keep the baby talk between him and close friends and not his social media followers.