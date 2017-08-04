Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Plan Month-Long Bash Around Her Birthday As She Prepares For The Premieres Of ‘Life Of Kylie’ And ‘Ask Kylie’

Kylie Jenner will turn 20 on August 10, and she is already getting spoiled by her boyfriend, Travis Scott, who likes to treat her like a real queen.

The reality television star, who is happy to be leaving her teenage years behind, plans to turn this month into a non-stop celebration.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has a lot of great things lined up in the weeks ahead.

Scott is not the only one handling the festivities to keep Jenner happy.

Her friends are also contributing because they want to make sure that she feels special.

hello 🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 3, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

A person close to the Kardashian orbit explained: “Kylie’s birthday is still almost two weeks away, but she is already started celebrating. Her friends surprised her with a cake On Aug. 1. to kick off her birthday month. And she got a ton of flowers from Travis.”

The source added: “It was her best friend Jordyn (Woods) that coordinated it all, she cares so much about Kylie and is always doing the sweetest stuff for her. And this is just the beginning, Kylie’s having multiple parties and a big trip is in the works too. She is going to be a celebration all month.”

Scott will be off from his touring duties for two weeks and intends to focus on his ladylove.

Fans should not be fooled by all of the birthday talks; the aspirant business mogul still plans to dominate the airwaves in all the ways possible.

On August 6, her KUWTK spin-off, Life of Kylie, will debut on E! at 9 PM.

Despite all of the successes, she remains a bit nervous before launching new projects.

A different source stated: “Kylie does not want to blow her chance to separate herself from her famous family truly. She sees her new show as her big opportunity to break away from her older sisters’ shadows. Kylie loves her entire family dearly but also wants to make her own mark and brand.”

Life of Kylie will be accompanied by a show on Snapchat called Ask Kylie.

Advertisement

It is clear that the bosses at the network believe that they have found something unique with Jenner, she can sell her ventures on different platforms.