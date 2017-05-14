Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Getting Serious – She Met His Family – What Is Tyga’s Next Move?

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are not playing, and apparently, it is time for Tyga to start worrying about getting back with the woman he loves.

For the past few months, people close to the former couple have been adamant, Scott, 25, is just a little fling and Jenner will always go back to the 27-year-old father of one.

The “Rack City” singer even added to the idea with the release of a freestyle last week where he insisted that the 19-year-old aspirant businesswoman always crawls back to him despite what critics say.

It now seems that his boasting was not on point because Jenner and Scott have been making moves that suggest things might be getting more serious than people previously thought.

TMZ is reporting that Scott has introduced the reality television star to his family and indicated that she is the real deal.

For those, who thought Scott was just a player trying to add another woman to his list of conquests, they could not have been further from the truth, at least for now and allegedly, of course.

Another dynamic at play in this love triangle, Jenner is getting tired of Tyga’s antics.

An insider shared: “Kylie heard him rap that he is popping and that is why the paparazzi photograph him. The real reason anyone cares about him is because of her, and she has finally realized that.”

Some commenters find that meeting the parents so early in the relationship might be slightly too much. A few weeks of dating is not enough for the family to get involved.

Unless they know something that the rest of the world does not and they are sure of their feelings for each other.

Nonetheless, it is hard to shake the idea that Tyga is never too far when Jenner is concerned. He might be able to bounce his way back to her heart.