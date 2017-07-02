Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Still Together After Epic Cheating Rumors

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not breaking up, at least not yet, and they want the world to know that they are doing great.

A few days after a bombshell report from MTO alleged that the aspirant businesswoman had dumped the rapper after checking his phone and finding out that he cheated with ten women, the couple is showing a united front.

A Jenner without makeup was seen holding her 25-year-old boyfriend’s hand in Los Angeles while on a date.

The entertainers looked like they were alone in this world and totally relaxed.

The breakup rumors come at a time when the 19-year-old reality television star is feeling a bit insecure about the future of the relationship.

Jenner wants to become Scott’s top priority, but it seems that he is married to his music.

This situation gives her the impression of constantly being in competition with his real passion.

An insider shared: “Travis is so hot right now, he is constantly in demand. His career continues to blow up, and he is loving it. He is working on it every day to make sure he succeeds. Sometimes Kylie feels like she comes in a distant second to his career. He will go hours, even days sometimes, without hitting her up which makes her feel terribly insecure.”

If true, this is an interesting development because Jenner reportedly dumped her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, because he lacked ambition and did not have much going on in terms of career.

It is safe to say that the constant drama with his baby mama, Blac Chyna, probably did not help also.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan was adamant, Scott represented a real upgrade compared to the “Rack City” artist.

The upgrade came at a hefty price because Jenner likes attention and Tyga used to give her a lot of it.

She is now missing the idea of being the center of everything for her boyfriend, and she has to learn to adjust to this new reality.

Our source added: “Tyga gave her constant attention, so it is taking some getting used to.”

Some people believe that Scott did cheat and his girlfriend decided to forgive him.