Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Getting Closer But Rihanna Does Not Approve – Report

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott might be enjoying their new romance, but one person is not ready to bless the relationship.

Pop and R&B music star Rihanna, who briefly had a fling with the rapper last year, does not approve of her ex-boyfriend moving on with the reality television star.

The “Rude Boy” diva feels like she had something special with the 24-year-old “Pick Up the Phone” music star and producer and would love for him to have higher standards.

The Barbadian artist is reportedly very upset over how things are going, and people in her entourage are not holding back in their characterization of the situation.

Some of them are speaking to the media, and it is not pretty.

One insider shared: “First Karrueche [Tran], now Kylie. No wonder why Rihanna doesn’t get along well with girls whose first name starts with K. Rih’s not claiming Travis, but she thinks it’s tasteless that Kylie’s pushing up on her ex. Granted, everyone’s someone’s ex, but these sisters! They’re like Goodwill because they’re always looking for someone’s hand-me-downs.”

The source also added: “Rih now knows exactly how Chris [Brown] felt when Drake and Soulja Boy went behind his back and tried to talk to several of his ex’s, including her. It’s not a good look.”

What is interesting in all of this is the fact that the 29-year-old “Work” performer is not that deep into Scott. They spent a little time together, but she is not looking to get back with him.

Moreover, Scott is just a player looking to have some fun, and he is not trying to start something serious with Jenner, at least not at this time.

The 19-year-old TV personality is also not totally over the man she dated for close to three years, Tyga.

Most people in their camps believe that they will patch things up and get back together.

So, there is no real need for people close to Rihanna to get too defensive.