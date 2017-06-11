Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Discussing ‘KUWTK’ Wedding; Are They Already Engaged?

Kylie Jenner was a little surprised when she heard the rumors according to which she has been gearing up to marry Travis Scott. She allegedly branded him as her most genuine boyfriend.

Things have been going pretty smooth between her and her rapper man, and it wasn’t long until sources started to claim that the two of them were planning engagement and marriage.

It turns out that while she is alleged to have had talks with Travis about the chances of them settling down together, right now she is in fact focused on expanding her business.

The two of them have been dating since April and the last thing that Kylie would want to is to find herself in a situation where she gets married and then realizes that it wasn’t such a great decision after all.

Such a thing would be quite similar to Kim Kardashian’s previous experiences, and she doesn’t want that.

A source told Hollywood Life that the couple is definitely committed to one another.

Marriage rumors are not new to them, and while this subject has been brought up again in the past, Kylie Jenner hasn’t got any plans to become a wife yet, according to the same insider.

‘Trust me, when Kylie does get married, it most certainly won’t be in secret—do you really think Kris Jenner would allow that to happen? Not when there’s that amount of potential money and publicity at stake! Things are definitely very serious between Kylie and Travis—they are both madly in love—but, Kylie is still only 19, and she doesn’t want to tie herself down forever at such a young age.’

News of Kylie Jenner considering the idea of marrying Travis Scott if the couple remains together comes just after two months after she landed herself a Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff titled Life of Kylie.

The show will see Kylie Jenner venture out on her own to continue marketing her business, a new clothing line, and an extended life of her cosmetic products. Fans will also get to see an insight look into her life with Travis and how she dealt with the breakup from Tyga.