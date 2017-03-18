Kylie Jenner And Meek Mill Are In Touch – How Will Nicki Minaj And Tyga Handle This?

Kylie Jenner, who is single again after ending a one-year (official) relationship with rapper Tyga, has a new fan in her life.

This person is obsessed and will stop at nothing to get on Jenner’s good side.

29-year-old rapper Meek Mill, who ended her romance with Nicki Minaj last year, is trying to find a successful woman who can keep him in the spotlight like the New York female emcee used to do.

To remain relevant, Mill has been everywhere on social media professing his interest in the young woman.

A familiar source told a popular celebrity news website: “Meek Mill is totally crushing on Kylie. He’s always thought she was super hot; in fact, it was a source of contention between he and Nicki.”

The insider was happy to add: “Nicki would get all jealous and say, ‘She does’t want yo old a**!’ But now that Meek is single, he’s going after her hard. She’s just his type: tiny waist and Kardashian booty.”

Mill has been working on his target for a few days, and he has managed to score some valuable points. The “All Eyes on You” artist was able to get Jenner’s phone number using Instagram.

A person in the know explained: “Meek scored [Kylie’s] number by private messaging her on Instagram.”

Jenner is a talented businesswoman with a bright future. According to reports, she dumped Tyga because he lacked ambition and she is hoping to find a richer boyfriend.

It is not entirely clear that Mill fits that description.