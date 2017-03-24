Kylie Jenner And Meek Mill Are Getting Closer, But His Ex Nicki Minaj Thinks He Is A Leech: Report

Kylie Jenner is being warned by Nicki Minaj if she accepts to date Meek Mill she will have to wear the pants and be the bread winner in the relationship because the rapper is a leech.

Last week, it was revealed that that the rapper has no plans of staying single after the female emcee dumped him.

It is not known why, but Mill, 29, decided to target 19-year-old model and socialite Jenner who used to date Minaj’s former friend and musical collaborator, Tyga. Both Minaj and Tyga were part of the Young Money Entertainment family.

It has been confirmed that the “Tupac Back” and “Ima Boss” rapper liked several of Jenner’s pictures on Instagram.

He also wrote sweet messages for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star to let her know that he is fascinated by her looks.

A source close to Miss Jenner said she finds Mill cute and would like to date him but is afraid of Minaj’s reaction.

Someone with ties to the “Right by My Side” femcee spoke to a major celebrity website and said she does not care who Mill hooks up with.

The person shared: “Nicki doesn’t care who Meek dates or what he does because she’s done with him! But good luck to Kylie: she’ll need it and even more money than what she already spends on Tyga to take care of Meek too.”

The “High School” artist claimed that she was the one handling the bills, the trips, and other expenses – Mill was just there for the free ride.

The spy shared: “All of the cars, none of which were ever repossessed, jewelry, clothes, exotic trips – all at Nicki’s expense. She was the life, the very heartbeat of that relationship. She made all the bread in that relationship.”

The tipster added: “It wasn’t until after they broke up she regretted treating him like a king. She didn’t appreciate him bashing her on social media. But hey, if Kylie wants to babysit Meek and entertain him and his childish and immature petty ways, Nicki doesn’t care.”

If Jenner is searching fo a rich man, Mill is not the one.