Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Fear Their Future Baby Daddies Will Dump Them Soon

Can you imagine being pregnant with your first child and fearing that your baby daddy will leave you? Well, Khloe Kardashian and little sister, Kylie Jenner, are enjoying their pregnancies, but somewhere in the back of their heads, they think their respective baby daddies — Tristan Thompson and Travis Scott — will bounce once they have the children.

According to a recent piece published in OK!, it was revealed that Kardashian has been begging the basketball star to marry her and it is not happening.

The reality star and fashion designer knows what her man is capable of. He dumped his then-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, while she was pregnant and Kardashian knows that karma is [email protected]

A source claimed: “Tristan swears that he will not desert her, but Khloe does not believe him. After all, he left his ex [model Jordan Craig] when she was pregnant.”

As for Jenner, she is livid; she barely knows her rapper of a boyfriend.

The makeup maven got pregnant, and she was dating him for a few weeks and has no idea what the future holds for them as a couple.

It was recently revealed that Jenner tried to have the marriage talk with Scott and he fled.

The hip-hop music artist feels he is too young to be pressured into becoming a husband.

A pal of Jenner claimed: “She has always had a hard time doing the long distance thing, but it is extra hard being pregnant. All she wants is to have Travis at home with her While Kylie understands that Travis has to work, it is still rough on her.”

The source went on to tell the publication: “Kylie trusts Travis, but, being away from him plays tricks on her head. All sorts of fears come up while he is out on the road. There are days she is filled with doubt and wonders if he is really going to stick around for her and the baby. Kylie‘s doing her best to keep her insecurities to herself; she does not want to stress Travis out while he is working.”

The good news in this whole story is the following: “Kylie is super excited that she is having a little girl, as there are so many cute outfits and accessories out there that she can dress her up in.”

