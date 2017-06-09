Kylie Jenner And Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou Share A Kiss In Cute Video

Kylie Jenner is breaking the Internet this Friday after she shared a cute video on Instagram where she is seen kissing her great friend, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou.

The temperature went up right away, and many of her fans started asking if they are missing something. The two young women exchanged a little peck on the lips.

Coming from another celebrity it might not have been newsworthy, but Kylie has not used her fans to those kinds of images.

Is this just a one-time thing? Will she get more flirty with her female friends in future posts on social media?

Either way, the vid got a warm reception. In the caption, the 19-year-old reality star wrote: “Happy birthday @stassiebaby to my sister for life shine bby xx.”

happy birthday @stassiebaby to my sister for life ⭐️ shine bby xx A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 9, 2017 at 8:46am PDT

It is hard to get cuter, and real friendship should always be celebrated. However, most people in the “real” world do not share this level of closeness with their friends.

Kylie grew up in a unique environment which might help her see things differently. She has been followed by a camera crew from a very young age.

Many do not believe this will end anytime soon as she gets ready to launch her own reality show, The Life Of Kylie, a spinoff of the iconic Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In the clip, the girlfriend of rapper Travis Scott wore a flawless leather bustier. The two friends were matching in all-black outfits.

Critics think all of this is another plea for attention and there is no deeper meaning behind.

Forever ❤ A post shared by Anastasia Karanikolaou (@stassiebaby) on Jun 9, 2017 at 2:15am PDT

While Jenner is enjoying herself, her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, is still thinking about her.

An insider shared: “Tyga’s ego is so huge, he still can’t seem to comprehend that Kylie [Jenner]’s over him. He used to brag that he could get away with anything and she’d never get over him, but clearly, that is not true. Instead of facing the facts, Tyga’s being super childish and trash talking Travis [Scott]. He makes fun of his style and calls him soft, but he is obviously jealous that Kylie’s moved on — he cannot let go.”

The “Rack City” rapper is busy rewriting their story to find out where they went wrong.

The source added: “He is rewriting history and obsessing over Kylie cheating on him with Travis, 25. He is convinced there was an overlap and that Travis stole his girl. At the same time, he is trying texting Kylie begging her to see him again. He still thinks he can get her back; he will not accept that she is moved on.”

Advertisement

Kylie seems to have a lot of things going on at the moment.