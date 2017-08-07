Kylie Jenner Admits She Is Jealous Of Kendall & Kim: ‘I Wish I Could Do What They Do’

Kylie Jenner finally became the star of her own reality show, but this is no cakewalk. She confessed on ‘Life of Kylie’ that she thinks she will never be able to keep up with her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Kylie is baring all with her brand new show Life of Kylie which premiered in two parts on August 6.

For starters, we are introduced to Kylie’s squad: her best friend Jordyn Woods, the executive assistant Victoria Gamero, her makeup artist Ariel Tejada, and her hair stylist Tokyo, plus her adorable dogs.

She explains that she doesn’t act the same around her friends compared to the way she does when she’s on social media, and the show is meant to show the real Kylie!

Her makeup company is an important subject in the show, and she admits that she does need makeup even if she doesn’t wear it the whole time.

The show presents her accompanying a fan named Albert to prom because she never got the chance to go and she really wanted to.

Kylie FaceTimes the student’s mom to set the whole thing up as a surprise and it’s the sweetest thing ever.

‘It’s hard to feel normal. Prom is just a normal thing for people, but for me, I didn’t get to experience that,’ she shares.

The reactions of everyone when she shows up at the prom are priceless! She opens up in a confessional about her struggle with fame.

‘Kim [Kardashian] always said this is what she’s made for, and I respect that, but it’s hard to do normal things when every single person knows who you are,’ Kylie confessed.

Kylie also admits the fact that she has developed a different persona for social media, and she always feels like she has to maintain an image that doesn’t totally represent her.

She admits with sadness that she has lost a part of herself. Kylie and Jordyn go to the beach at night to avoid all the fuss and attention and to be able to have a quiet chat as well.

‘I just feel like this fame thing is going to come to an end sooner than we think. I just don’t know who I’m doing it for. I see Kendall [Jenner] and Bella [Hadid] and Hailey [Baldwin]; they are out here every day, they just put their outfits together, they’re made for this,’ she confessed.

‘And sometimes I wish I can do what they do. But that’s not me. I would love to wear a hoodie and sweats every day. I’m getting the bug again, where I just want to run away.’