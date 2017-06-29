FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kendall jenner kris jenner blac chyna ashley graham heidi klum kanye west kim kardashian caitlyn jenner nicole scherzinger bella thorne miley cyrus angelina jolie kylie jenner kourtney kardashian dolce & gabanna khloe kardashian selena gomez Gabriel Aubry travis scott rihanna miranda kerr
Home » Fashion

Kylie And Kendall Jenner Issue Apology Over Their T-Shirts That Mocked 2-Pac And Biggie Smalls

Bridget Hill Posted On 06/29/2017
0
755 Views
0


Kylie and KendallSource: LifeAndStyle.com

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are in hot water yet again, except this time, it’s over the release of their new clothing line. The reality stars superimposed pictures of themselves over classic vintage t-shirts including Notorious B.I.G., Tupac, Pink Floyd, and more, and surprisingly selling them for $125 a shirt.

Fans on social media were not happy with this one at all!

Many people condemned the new t-shirts, resulting in the designs quickly being taken off the websites.

Both Kendall and Kylie released a statement of apology on their social media platforms.

“These designs were not well thought out, and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists.”

Their statement went on to say that the Jenners are “huge fans” of the artists in question, which is ironic, because, who could see Kylie Jenner as a fan of Ozzy Osbourne?

They claimed they have learned from their mistakes and are sorry.

The apology is directed towards people like Sharon Osbourne and Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace.

The Notorious B.I.G’s mother said on Twitter, “I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this.”

Wallace wrote that the idea that someone could produce these t-shirts without even contacting the respective estate “baffles” her.

She went on to say it’s exploitation, and most of all, “disrespectful!”

Wallace isn’t the only one!

Sharon Osbourne went on Twitter and slammed the girls for putting their faces across the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, the infamous rock icon who fronted Black Sabbath before embarking on a massively successful solo career.

Advertisement

Sharon wrote, “girls stick to the things that you know the best, like lip gloss.” Even though the Kardashian/Jenner clan regularly gets in trouble, we have to give them a shout out for at least trying their best, right?

Post Views: 755

Read more about kendall jenner kylie jenner 2-Pac Biggie Smalls kuwk

Advertisement

You may also like
Caitlyn Jenner Takes Her Girls To A Horseback Riding Trip In Wyoming
06/29/2017
What About Corey? Kris Jenner Caught On Dinner Date Packing The PDA With Ladies’ Man David Foster!
06/29/2017
Kylie Jenner Jealous Of Kim’s New Makeup Line – ‘She Feels Like It’s A Slap In The Face!’
06/29/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *