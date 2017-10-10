‘KUWTK’ Stars Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Hide Baby Bumps In New Photos

Are you keeping up with all that is going with the Kardashian and Jenner sister’s baby mania? Well, Celebrity Insider has you covered.

Last night, pregnant sisters — Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — who are allegedly expecting baby girls next year, shared a couple of cute yet funny selfies and videos on Snapchat with their millions of followers.

It appears that the reality stars were on a photo shoot when they took their phones and snapped a few selfies for their fans.

Both Jenner and Kardashian hid their growing baby bumps under large coats. The pregnant duo also took the opportunity to promote their many brands while on Snapchat.

The 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend, Travis Scott, also shared a new photo on Instagram where she is wearing an extra large blue and white-striped button-down shirt.

Do not expect the twosome to share pictures of their baby bumps anytime soon.

Their mother and manager — Kris Jenner — is plotting a massive payday for her daughters.

A source close to the designers said that they are weighing their options — they have reached out to magazines and big-name brands to sponsor them.

A pal claimed: “Khloe and Kylie would like to show the world at the same time their growing bellies and would like to do it in a magazine shoot than would be reminiscent of Demi Moore‘s iconic nude pregnancy pictorial in Vanity Fair. They would love to be belly to belly and together to show off their bumps in the most beautiful way possible.”

Sasha's Shirt 💙 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 9, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Kris has asked Kylie to keep her belly covered until she is ready to cash in.

The person added: “Kylie is under strict orders from Kris to not post any revealing full body pics on social media. Kris is still trying to put together a huge money deal with an outlet, for the exclusive reveal. She has got a few possibilities in the bag, and she is negotiating with them all to secure the best payday.”

The insider went on to reveal: “It is driving Kylie insane to stay out of the spotlight and away from social media because she cannot wait to show off her bump to all the world. Meanwhile, Kris has ordered Travis not to post anything about the pregnancy. Kris is all about the money, and she knows Kylie’s pregnancy reveal is worth a fortune. It sickens her to miss out in any way or form.”

Advertisement

When do you think the sisters will debut their baby bumps?