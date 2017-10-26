‘KUWTK’ Star Kylie Jenner Wants Her Future Baby Daddy Travis Scott To Tour Less

Kylie Jenner wants a break — no, not that kind of break. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wants her baby daddy, Travis Scott, to reduce his workload to focus on their baby.

After weeks of dating, Jenner and the rapper decided to have their first child together.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 8, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

Many of her close relatives are concerned that the pair, who barely know each other, will split before the child is born.

The makeup guru is trying to prevent that by asking the musician to cut his tour short and stay home with her.

The 20-year-old reality TV talent is hoping to do all the “baby stuff” together like pick the crib, the color of the room and other furniture.

A source close to Miss Jenner: “Kylie [Jenner] is urging Travis [Scott] to take a break during pregnancy from touring and recording, so they can spend more time together. She misses him a lot when he is on the road, and she would love it if he was around to help her more often with the pregnancy. Kylie has pleaded with Travis to spend more time at home with her because she really wants to be with him during this important time in her life and she is not willing to go on the road with him.”

The family friend went on to say: “Kylie is lonely and wishes Travis would spend more time with her at the house, where she feels most comfortable and secure. Travis only has a handful of tour dates remaining through the year and Kylie is hoping that he listens to her, spends more time with her and does not continue to fill his calendar with shows while she is pregnant.”

The chatty pal added: “Kylie is just all about the baby right now — it is all she can think and talk about.”

It was recently revealed that there is another reason that Jenner is hoping to keep her lover at home.

He is often on the road with groupies, and she fears that he might start cheating on her with one of them and she is traumatized by the idea of being a single mother.