KUWTK: Scott Disick Yells At Kourtney Kardashian Following Birthday Party Snub; It’s ‘Bullsh*t’ & You’re ‘Fake’

Scott Disick goes mad in a new KUWTK clip. He is calling Kourtney Kardashian nasty names because he was not invited to Khloe’s birthday party. Their relationship keeps deteriorating more and more.
Scott yells at Kourtney when she explains why he was left out of Khloe Kardashian‘s 33rd birthday, calling her reasons ‘bullsh*t.’
‘F*ck, I didn’t even get invited to her birthday. And I’m family. That was sweet. That made me feel perfect,’ Scott furiously told Kourt and Kim Kardashian before embarking on a heated rant.
‘There’s only one person that would have gotten me not invited, and that’s Kourtney. I highly doubt that Khloe was like, ‘The last person I’d want at my surprise party would be Scott,” he said.
‘It’s cool. Honestly, I called my sister, and I hung out with her the whole night. And then actually I called my mom after and was, ‘Hey mom, do you want to come over because I’m feeling a little down and lonely because the family that claims I’m still blood even though we’re not together still doesn’t invite me to a surprise party.’ But I felt good about it.’
Scott continued saying that. ‘I understand you not inviting me to your birthday, but your sister who I’ve known forever, longer than anybody else who was there outside of the family. Like I would have wanted to be there for her.’
Scott said, ‘I don’t get it. Be honest.’
Kourtney replies: ‘I didn’t want to have you coming to the birthday and be photographed going in.’
On the other hand, Kourt later admits in a confessional that she was lying.
‘I’m a little bit caught off guard, and I just said that I didn’t want to be photographed even though that’s really not what I meant,’ Kourtney confessed.
‘I was trying to be positive. I didn’t want to say I just didn’t want you there. So if I can’t say anything nice, I just won’t say anything at all.’
Meanwhile, Scott called Kourt’s bluff in quite a mean way. ‘That’s all bullsh*t. It’s funny to realize just how fake you are though.’
Kourtney was just being a vindictive b**ch….a control freak…just like when they were together…she loves to call the shots…she is just like her mother…there is no reason why scott should not of been invited to koko’s party….tristan made the party not kourtney…but as usual kourt says who can and cannot go…just like at kanye’s fashion show…kourt told kim no scott and no tyga but luckily kim didnt listen to her…scott should of been there for koko and for his kids…those are memories he will never get back..kourt needs to grow up..and then she lies on top of it…she had the nerve to say if she didnt have anything nice to say she wont say nothing at all…well then why didnt she practice what she preaches when rob moved into his new house and kris and her friend decorated the house and kourt walks in there an poo poo;s all over how it was decorated and started removing stuff because she didnt like it..i really dislike kourtney…she is fke just like scott said