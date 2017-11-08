KUWTK: Scott Disick Yells At Kourtney Kardashian Following Birthday Party Snub; It’s ‘Bullsh*t’ & You’re ‘Fake’

Scott Disick goes mad in a new KUWTK clip. He is calling Kourtney Kardashian nasty names because he was not invited to Khloe’s birthday party. Their relationship keeps deteriorating more and more.

Scott yells at Kourtney when she explains why he was left out of Khloe Kardashian‘s 33rd birthday, calling her reasons ‘bullsh*t.’

‘F*ck, I didn’t even get invited to her birthday. And I’m family. That was sweet. That made me feel perfect,’ Scott furiously told Kourt and Kim Kardashian before embarking on a heated rant.

‘There’s only one person that would have gotten me not invited, and that’s Kourtney. I highly doubt that Khloe was like, ‘The last person I’d want at my surprise party would be Scott,” he said.

‘It’s cool. Honestly, I called my sister, and I hung out with her the whole night. And then actually I called my mom after and was, ‘Hey mom, do you want to come over because I’m feeling a little down and lonely because the family that claims I’m still blood even though we’re not together still doesn’t invite me to a surprise party.’ But I felt good about it.’

Scott continued saying that. ‘I understand you not inviting me to your birthday, but your sister who I’ve known forever, longer than anybody else who was there outside of the family. Like I would have wanted to be there for her.’

Scott said, ‘I don’t get it. Be honest.’

Kourtney replies: ‘I didn’t want to have you coming to the birthday and be photographed going in.’

On the other hand, Kourt later admits in a confessional that she was lying.

‘I’m a little bit caught off guard, and I just said that I didn’t want to be photographed even though that’s really not what I meant,’ Kourtney confessed.

‘I was trying to be positive. I didn’t want to say I just didn’t want you there. So if I can’t say anything nice, I just won’t say anything at all.’

Meanwhile, Scott called Kourt’s bluff in quite a mean way. ‘That’s all bullsh*t. It’s funny to realize just how fake you are though.’