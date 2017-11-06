KUWTK: Kourtney Kardashian Is Furious That Scott Disick Groveled To Her After Cannes

Kourtney Kardashian has to deal with Scott Disick after his behavior in Cannes. Khloe Kardashian is ready to cut him out of the family.

The Kardashian family is still aghast over what happened in Cannes in the November 5 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Happy Birthday to my beautiful mother who is the perfect example of what it means to be living life to the fullest. You take each moment and make it a memory. Thank you for teaching me and my sisters how to be the women that we are today and the true value of family. With all my heart, I love you madly. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 5, 2017 at 1:35pm PST

Khloe is furious over Scott’s behavior on the trip with Bella Thorne and she vents to a friend on the phone.

‘Can you believe Scott was with all these girls? It was calculated…he’s so predictable, it’s so slimy and gross,’ she confessed.

Khloe asks Kourtney what she thought of his behavior. ‘I was just there living life, but then Scott has been calling me. I’m his therapist; he feels disgusting. I need to distance myself,’ Kourtney responds.

She also explains that she met Younes Bendjima at a bar in Paris during the Fashion Week where Kim Kardashian got robbed.

Kourt reveals that she was actually with Younes when she got the phone call that Kim was in trouble.

Khloe talks to Kim and Kris Jenner and wonders if their relationship with Scott has to change after what happened in Cannes.

‘I’m not buying him a birthday present,’ Khloe says. Scott wants to talk to Kim and clear the air, but she feels weird about it.

‘I want to respect Kourt’s boundaries,’ she says in a confessional. She calls Kourtney to get permission, and Kourtney tells Kim that she’s already told Scott it ‘will never be the same’ after what he did.

Still, Kim will meet with Scott and see what he has to say. He tells Kim the same story. ‘Look at it [from] my perspective: she was on vacation with one man, a whole trip,’ he whines.

Dream garage A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Nov 5, 2017 at 1:43pm PST

‘That looks like a happier scenario than me, jumping around trying to find happiness and these girls are not fulfilling that. I’m just not happy with anybody.’

Finally, Scott and Kourtney end up face-to-face while they were hanging out with the family and it’s awkward.

Advertisement

‘He has a disrespectful nature these days,’ Kourt told a friend. ‘To who?’ Scott asked, trying to get her to look at him. ‘To himself, to me, to your children’ Kourtney responds without even looking towards him.