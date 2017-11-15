KUWTK: Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Discuss Possible Marriage At 40

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick talked about a possible marriage at the age of 40. They were talking about Scott not being invited to Kourtney’s sister Khloe Kardashian’s surprise birthday party back in June.

Suddenly, their conversation turned into a marriage-related talk instead.

‘I didn’t even get invited to her birthday,’ Scott first complained to Kourtney and her sister Kim Kardashian.

‘I’m family!’ Kim, knowing that Kourtney was the reason why he didn’t get to go, explained to him that she ‘didn’t want you to coming to the birthday and be photographed going in.’

‘Photographed going in is your concern?’ Scott responded.

‘My concern would be … to be there for your sister who I love and cared about for the past 10-12 years and been there for through thick and thin and marriages and all these different things,’ Scott went on saying.

Kourtney admitted that she’s ‘a little bit caught off guard and I just said that I didn’t want to be photographed even though that’s not what I meant.’

She continued, ‘I just try to be positive. And I didn’t want to say I just didn’t want you there. So if I can’t say anything nice, I just won’t say anything at all.’

Khloe later advised Kourtney to spill the real reason why she didn’t want the father of her three kids at the birthday party.

‘There are times when I want you to come, and there are times that I don’t,’ Kourtney told Scott.

After that, he admitted to hanging out with a string of various women in Cannes.

‘Obviously, I’m not able to handle everything that well,’ the Lord said.

‘I don’t have the best support team. I can try to f***ing be a better person, but it’s not the simplest thing.’

Scott went on joking, ‘When do you think we’re going to get married by the way, like 40?’

Kourtney responded, ‘You think when I turn 40 I’m gonna go, ‘Hey! I’ve been looking for this drunk guy, and he has a bunch of dirty s**t stained underwear?”

Kourtney is currently dating Younes Bendjima after her split from Scott.

Scott, on the other hand, made his relationship with Sofia Richie Instagram official in late September after months of romance rumors. It seems that these two even got engaged in Italy.