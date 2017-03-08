Kurt Russell’s Possibly Cancerous Grotesque Lip Sores Puzzle Doctors

Many horrifying lip sores that have recently appeared just under Kurt Russell’s lower lip have started worry among his friends, family, and fans and also baffled medical specialists who although recognize that this could be a huge health problem, are unable to identify the cause of the grotesque blood filled scabs.

Advertisement

Either way, many doctors have been begging the star to go and get it tested and diagnosed as well as treated as soon as possible to avoid any complications that could possibly put his very life in danger.

Looking at the pictures taken by the paparazzi, Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Russel, admitted that “I’ve never seen anything quite like these,” adding that “They need to be examined immediately.”

“He needs to have these looked at and have a physician conduct immediate tests,” said another expert who also took a look at the scary photos.

“They could be the result of a serious infection.”

Although at first there were speculations that the sores were a result of a failed cosmetic procedures, due to the fact that they closely line the lower lip in a seemingly orderly fashion, plastic surgeon, Dr. Anthony Youn claimed that it’s very unlikely that theory is true.

“It’s not like any procedure I’ve ever seen,” Yuon stressed.

As it turns out, blisters similar to Russell’s are usually specific to a condition known as Peutz-Jeghers – a syndrome generally associated with intestinal cancer.

Advertisement

“He needs to get to the bottom of this immediately,” Dr. Fischer stated once again, stressing on the urgency of the matter.