Kurt Russell Had Something Special To Say To Kate Hudson After She Lost Out At The Oscars

In a recent interview, Kate Hudson revealed the encouraging words her mom’s long-term partner, Kurt Russell, gave her after she lost the Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her part in the movie Almost Famous.

The actress said on ABC Radio’s No Limits With Rebecca Jarvis, “something Kurt said to me at the Oscar’s after I lost was, ‘congratulations. You can now go have your career.'”

The 37-year-old actress said it was the perfect thing for her to hear at the time. She was 21-years-old during the Academy Awards and had a huge career ahead of her.

The Fool’s Gold star said, it was pretty amazing to be in that position at such a young age while at the same time be in demand as an actress in the Hollywood scene.

Even though the mother of 2 children, Ryder and Bingham, didn’t win at the 2001 Academy Awards, she did win the Golden Globe award that year for her role as Penny in the film directed by Cameron Crowe.

The How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days star described her family as being one where work-ethic was considered to be one of the most important values. She was told throughout her youth to always do the job appointed to her the best she could.

Kate Hudson is the daughter of infamous Oscar winner, Goldie Hawn. She began seeing Russell after divorcing Bill Hudson in 1980. The Almost Famous star said although her parents were mega-celebrities, she never thought of them that way.

Advertisement

Kate explained she had way more of a traditional childhood than the average celebrity. There was a lot of love in the family and they always managed to keep the household down-to-earth.