Kurt Russell And Goldie Hawn’s Hot First Date Interrupted By The Police!

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are simply relationship goals! The two have been together for three decades, differentiating themselves from the many unstable celebrity couples who always end up divorcing after a few years.

It is safe to say that they have also been though a lot together, be it good or bad times.

Russell was recently on Harry Connick Jr.’s talk show and he talked about the night their love story began.

The two actors were filming for the 1984 World War II movie “Swing Shift.”

“I said, ‘You know, if we have to dance in this, you’re a professional dancer,’” Russell said.

“‘You know how to dance, but I just need to figure something out.’ She said, ‘We should go somewhere and dance to that kind of swing music,’” Russell apparently said.

They ended up going to the Playboy Club because it was the only place that had that genre of music. The actor recalled thinking he had a great time with Goldie.

After their night out dancing the two decided the night was still young and so they ended up at his house which was in process of being renovated.

This is when it started to get interesting.

The star recalled how they were making out in a pretty empty house with no furniture. They ended up having sex when the police caught them because they had to break in into the place.

Russell laughed while he told the story, stating that if felt weird and the cops told them to get a hotel, which they ultimately did.

They have been going strong ever since! What a fun love story!