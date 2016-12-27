Kroy Bierman Sued by His Babysitter for Refusing to Pay Her Wage

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak apparently needed someone to take care of their kids but they did not want to waste their precious money on a sitter so they didn’t pay her! What?

However, the two did not get away with it because their babysitter decided to sue the former NFL player for $288 in back wages and an additional $79 for her other services she offered in 2015.

The disgruntled woman stated in her suit that they simply refused to remunerate her for her services and time even though the actual pay was only $11 hourly.

“I worked for them for tow [sic] days babysitting. They don’t want pay me. They said pay me $11 dollars for hour [sic].”

She named only Bierman in the suit and also added screenshots of the private conversations in which he promised to pay her the fore mentioned amount.

The nanny allegedly worked from 7 in the morning to 8 in the evening under the impression that she was to receive her promised $11 for each hour she was there. She needed the money in order to pay for her ill mother’s hospital expenses back in Mexico. The woman sent a huge amount of messages requesting her pay but to no avail.

Her employee texted her back saying she is only going to receive $5.15 – the state’s minimum wage. They also repeatedly asked for the babysitter’s address to send the money but she did not respond.

Bierman responded to the suit, saying he is going to give her $134 and not $288 like she requested. Furthermore, he accused her of not giving the correct mailing address and requested that she pais for his attorney as well.

In the end the former NFL star did not even show up in court and so “the mediation could not be held.”

The court ended up dismissing the case considering both parties failed to show up for the rescheduled date.

Who do you think is at fault?