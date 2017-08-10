FREE NEWSLETTER
Trending
Kristin Bell Has Some Advice For The Heart Broken People After Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Split

Bridget Hill Posted On 08/10/2017
Kristin BellSource: EOnline.com

Don’t be sad! Just because Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have split up, it doesn’t mean that you should be depressed. Just be happy that their relationship ever happened.

These were the words of Hollywood’s favorite sweet-heart-actress.

As pop-culture fans know, Anna and Chris are officially over!

It’s a sad day indeed for anyone who loves the old-school romance story.

Two people coming together who are on top of the world.

However, if you know anything about what Celebrity Insider has been saying, the pair was dealing with “professional jealousy,” allegedly.

Despite all of the drama talk, Kristin had some words of wisdom, and we couldn’t help but agree.

She explained, “I think there’s a little bit of lack of acknowledgment about really loving something that was. If two people decide not to be together, it shouldn’t be a heartbreak for everyone.”

She continued, “You should say, ‘Oh, they tried. But that doesn’t discount the lovely years they had together.’ If I ever get divorced, I’m still going to be like, ‘Wow, I loved being married to that man.'”

As CI readers know, the celebrity duo released the following statement on Monday, “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much, and for his sake, we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward.”

“We still have the love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Read more about chris pratt Anna Faris Kristin Bell

