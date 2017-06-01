Kristen Stewart Was Spotted Riding In A Car With Her Girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, Half Naked

Kristen Stewart snapped some pics of her half naked girlfriend Stella Maxwell who was showing off her bra while hanging on the outside of a car. We are not surprised that Kristen is so into her as she gets to be Stella’s own photographer.

We can say without a doubt that Kristen Stewart is a lucky woman to be dating someone with so much confidence in her sexuality.

The actress was spotted riding in a car with her girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, on May 29 and the two of them decided to stop and take some pics.

Stella was in the driver’s seat when she popped out the window to pose for her girlfriend who started to photograph her using her phone.

The model was looking smoking hot in her jean jacket, and it was unbuttoned enough to flash her bra.

Kristen was photographing her as she was leaning outside the passenger’s side window and they did their photo session quickly enough to prevent anyone from getting hurt.

Kristen was also looking pretty fine with her bleached buzzed cut and her white t-shirt.

Both girls seem euphoric with their relationship, and they’re together for five months now.

On May 3rd, it was revealed that things are moving very well in their relationship and they decided to live together. An insider said that Stella’s residing in Kristen’s Los Angeles pad and she spends lots of time there.

“They’re both so busy with work,” according to the insider, “but try to be together when they can. Kristen likes her.”

How knows, maybe K-Stew will end up walking down the aisle before her ex Robert Pattinson decides to make that move. For now, he’s been going strong with his lover, FKA Twigs since 2014.

Maybe Kristen and Stella will move faster than Rob’s relationship.

Stella is definitely not afraid to show the world what she is made of since she posed completely naked for the cover of the magazine Vogue Brazil. She was looking absolutely stunning.

Whether she is doing a photo shoot for her girlfriend or a professional shoot for a magazine, Stella knows just how to give the audience exactly what they expect and desire.