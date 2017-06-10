Kristen Stewart Was Caught Cheating On Stella Maxwell With Her Ex-Girlfriend, Alicia Cargile

Kristen Stewart was allegedly caught while she was cheating on underwear model Stella Maxwell with her ex, Alicia Cargile. The actress was apparently seen leaving Cargile’s home on Monday morning.

Kristen is said to be keeping friendly relations with Alicia, and she was seen leaving her home, and it seems that she was wearing the same clothes as the evening before, according to The Quebec Telegram.

Kristen broke apart after her private pictures with Rupert Sanders got leaked to the media.

She has been more than vocal about her relationship with the former co-star Robert Pattinson.

In one of her earlier interviews, she talked about leaving behind all the troubling aspects of her life and emerging as a champion after all of that.

‘It’s central to my personal history; it shaped me incalculably and taught me a lot of lessons about myself, about people, about society. It’s funny how much I hated the attention. I really hated it – I don’t think that was a secret – but now I don’t look back at it and mourn and think, ‘What an awful time, I’m traumatized.’ It more fascinates me.’

After her romance with Pattinson came to an end, her first public lesbian romance seems to be with VFX Producer, Alicia Cargile.

They were seeing each other for more than a year, and the actress was also involved with French singer Soko in between.

Kristen and Alicia finally ended their relationship back in 2016, and they were so strong together that it was even said that the couple married in a private ceremony, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell have the longest relationship since the actress’ breakup with Pattinson.

On their one-year anniversary, Maxwell moved in with the Personal Shopper actress.

They spend a lot of time together in the home from Los Angeles even if they both have some pretty busy schedules.

The Twilight actress has also indirectly confirmed the fact that she is dating Maxwell during her interview with the Los Angeles Times saying that she doesn’t need to hide it. She admitted that now she is more relaxed than ever and if someone wants to know anything about her, things are pretty easy to track.